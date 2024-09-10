Friday Night Lights
Palm Desert Football against Yucaipa on Thursday postponed Sept. 26
Due to the poor air quality in the Coachella Valley ALL flag football games were canceled on Tuesday. As of 5:30 p.m., the tackle game between Palm Desert and Yucaipa in Yucaipa on Thursday will now be played on September 26. We will continue to update all the cancellations as they become available.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
CVFNLFlag FootballHigh School FootballLocal Sports
