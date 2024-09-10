Local & Community
Palm Springs Fire Department to Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Tomorrow
The Palm Springs Fire Department will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony tomorrow at 8:20 AM at Fire Station 3. A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 AM, followed by remarks from Fire Chief Paul Alvarado and a performance by the Palm Springs Air Museum Pipes and Drums band.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
