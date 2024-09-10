Polaris Dawn Makes Historic Launch

The daring 'Polaris Dawn' mission lifted off early this morning from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space-x falcon 9 rocket roared to life with a four-person civilian crew strapped into the dragon capsule. 'Polaris Dawn' aims to make history on its five-day excursion. The space flight is expected to be the highest any human has flown since the Apollo Program. While orbiting at a lower altitude, the crew will also attempt to conduct the first ever private spacewalk. The launch had been postponed several times due to a helium issue and weather. Space-x needed to ensure calm waters and winds for the return trip.