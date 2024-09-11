CA, US & World
23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Marked by Remembrance Ceremonies in Palm Springs
Today, the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, remembrance ceremonies took place across the country. In Palm Springs, a moving tribute was held at the 9/11 Memorial at Fire Station 2, with speeches from local leaders and a moment of silence to honor those lost. Retired firefighter Roland Cook shared his experiences at Ground Zero.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
