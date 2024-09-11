Business, Finance & Tech
42 state AGs Demand Surgeon General Warning Label on Social Media Apps
AGs from 42 states have sent a letter to Congress urging the addition of a Surgeon General warning label on social media apps. They argue that algorithm-driven platforms jeopardize young adults' safety and contribute to nationwide mental health issues. Legal actions against social media giants like Meta and TikTok are already underway, but the proposed warning label needs congressional approval.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
