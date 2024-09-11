Local & Community

9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies Held in Indio and La Quinta

In Indio, the CaliFried Foundation will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the American Legion Post 739 starting at 6 p.m., with a bell ceremony and food available. Attendees are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m. Additionally, a candlelight vigil will take place at La Quinta Civic Center Park at 7 p.m., featuring live music, speeches by local dignitaries, and public art that includes World Trade Center building remnants.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 11, 2024

