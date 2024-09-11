An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update... Francine!!!

Spinning over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico (84°), Cat-1 Hurricane Francine will strengthen to a Cat-2 cyclone its center makes landfall over the Eastern Louisiana coastline later this afternoon. Numerous weather advisories have been posted for the Gulf Coast states from Storm Surge Warnings and Hurricane Warnings to Flood Watches and Warnings. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings