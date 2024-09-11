An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads Up!

Once again, the Coachella Valley will be under a smoky haze today. Add to that, on-shore winds will kick-up some dust and dirt late in the afternoon. Because of continued poor conditions in the lower troposphere, that Air Quality Alert has been extended through Thursday morning. High temperatures will be running just below 110° this afternoon with much drier air. Next, temperatures will back-off while our dew points begin to rise. Much cooler weather arrives on Monday. @NBCPalmSprings @JerrySteffen