BREAKING: Yucca Valley Football cancels game against Granite Hills on Friday

The football game between Yucca Valley and Granite Hills on Friday has been canceled. On Wednesday night, head coach Jeremy Johnson confirmed the decision saying, "due to the safety concerns of our players and the fact that we have not been able to practice, the game with Granite Hills has been canceled... We are continuing to monitor local health and safety conditions and will keep you updated with any further information." NBC Palm Springs will continue to monitor the schedule this week and provide more information when available.