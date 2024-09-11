Inside the Dystopian World of “Uglies”

Based on the novel by Scott Westerfield, enter an ultra-perfect world where every person turning 16 will undergo an operation that will turn them into the most perfect human specimen, a "pretty." Chase Stokes leaves the "Outer Banks" momentarily to go to this dystopian future to star as the super-perfect Peris. Meanwhile, Keith Powers plays David who’s part of the rebellious group known as the Smokies. They don’t want to be pretty. And then we have the fantastic Laverne Cox playing the Big Bad Dr. Cable. I sat down with Chase, Powers, and Cox to talk about their roles and what they hope for viewers to get after watching the film. "Uglies" streams on Netflix on September 13.