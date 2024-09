Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing And Recklessly Driving A Ride-Share Vehicle

A San Francisco Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing And Recklessly Driving A Ride-Share Vehicle In Palm Springs Monday. According To The Palm Springs Police Department, An Uber Driver Picked Up The Suspect, Who He Initially Thought Was Intoxicated. The Suspect Allegedly Acted Aggressively In The Car Until The Driver Pulled Over And Got Out Of The Vehicle. That's When The Suspect Moved Into The Driver Seat And Drove Off. He Was Later Arrested After Hitting A Parked Car.