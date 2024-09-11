Entertainment Report

New Thriller Uglies Premieres on Netflix: Manny the Movie Guy’s Sneak Peek

Looking for a weekend escape? Uglies, the latest dystopian thriller, drops on Netflix! Manny the Movie Guy gives us a preview, diving into the film’s powerful message of self-acceptance and how it resonates with today’s youth. Don't miss this gripping sci-fi experience!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 11, 2024

