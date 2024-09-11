Sports
NFL Pick 'Em Challenge Winner Announced; South Carolina Women's Basketball Team Honored at the White House
Week one of the NFL season is complete, and Randy is the winner of our Pick 'Em Challenge with 14 correct picks! Randy wins a $100 gift card to La Quinta Brewing Company. Join the fun and sign up at NBCPalmSprings.com/cool. Plus, President Biden honored the University of South Carolina women's basketball team at the White House for their third national championship victory.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
