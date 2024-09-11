Water Wise Wednesday
Save Water and Energy with CVWD’s High-Efficiency Washer Rebate Program
In this week’s Water Wise Wednesday, Lorraine Garcia from Coachella Valley Water District shares details about a rebate for high-efficiency washing machines. Customers can save up to $150 and reduce water use by switching to an Energy Star washer. Older machines use up to 40 gallons per load, while newer models use only 14! Visit CVWD.org/rebates to apply.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
