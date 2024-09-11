Smoky Skies and Gusty Winds Continue with Slight Temperature Drop

Expect smoky skies and gusty winds in the Coachella Valley today. Yesterday's high of 113°F in Palm Springs was just 1 degree shy of tying a 1990 record. While temperatures will cool slightly to 105-109°F, air quality remains poor due to the smoky haze. Gusty winds will return this afternoon, especially around San Gorgonio Pass, with air quality alerts extended through Thursday. Cooler temps are expected by Friday.