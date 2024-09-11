The Coachella Valley Remembers 9/11

Today marks 23 years since the terror attacks that took the lives of nearly three thousand people. Remembrance ceremonies start at around 8:40 this morning in New York, where there will be the annual reading of the names of those who lost their lives on 9/11. Across the valley a number of ceremonies will be held as well. The Palm Springs Fire department will be holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony this morning. The ceremony will start promptly at 8:20 at the "9/11 Memorial" located at Palm Springs Fire Station 2 on North El Cielo. A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 A.M. followed by remarks from Fire Chief Paul Alvarado. It was 8:46am on that Tuesday morning when the first plane, American Airlines flight 11 hit the north tower of the world trade center in New York city. The American flag will also be lowered to half mast and the Palm Springs Air Museum Pipes and Drums Band will perform. In Indio, the Califried Foundation will also hold a 9/11 ceremony at the American Legion Post 739 in Indio. That will start tonight at 6:00. If you plan to attend, organizers ask you be there by 5:30. There will be a bell ceremony and food. And in La Quinta, Civic Center Park, will hold a candlelight vigil starting at 7:00 PM. The vigil will have live music, speeches by local dignitaries, and public art from actual world trade center building remnants.