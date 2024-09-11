Wellness Wednesday
Why Fall is the Best Time to Get in Shape with Starkie Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition
Starkie Sowers from Clark's Nutrition explains why fall is the perfect season to start lifting weights and building muscle. From increasing protein intake to using creatine for quick results, learn how to maximize your workout with nutrition tips. Plus, discover healthy protein snacks like vegan protein mixes and protein chips!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
