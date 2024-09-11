Local & Community
Wildfires Lead to Heavy Smoke and Ash in Coachella Valley; Air Quality Warnings Issued
The Coachella Valley is experiencing heavy smoke and ash from wildfires in Southern California. Tiani Jading reports that officials have extended air quality advisories, with parts of the valley reaching unhealthy levels. The South Coast Air Quality Management District recommends staying indoors, closing windows, and using air purifiers to reduce exposure.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2024
