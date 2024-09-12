An LA County Intermediate Earthquake!

UPDATE! A 4.7 magnitude quake was detected at 7:28a Thursday morning just 4-miles North of Malibu in West Central LA County, 130-miles WNW of Palm Springs in Southern California (34.070°N/-118.808°W) at a depth of 7-miles. This was followed by several aftershocks in the same area, including a 3.4 at 8:40a and a 3.5 at 9:37a, both this morning. Did you feel it? @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings