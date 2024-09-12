An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update... Francine and More!

Atlantic... • Tropical Depression Francine: Although this system is weakening, heavy rainfall will fall over Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle • Tropical Depression Seven: May briefly become Tropical Storm Gordon before being absorbed by an aggressive frontal boundary this weekend Pacific... • Tropical Wave: After becoming Tropical Storm Ileana tonight, this system will begin to dissipate over Cabo on Friday @NBCPalmSprings @JerrySteffen