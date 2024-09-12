Cathedral City vs. Canyon Springs the latest game postponed in the Valley

The Cathedral City High School Football team is the latest game to be affected by the poor air quality in the Coachella Valley. Thursday night's game against Canyon Springs will now be played on Saturday, September 14 at 6 p.m. This is the third game that will be canceled or postponed this week. Yucca Valley canceled their game on Friday night against Granite Hills and Palm Desert's game in Yucaipa will now be played on Thursday, September 26.