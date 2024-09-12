Local & Community

Coachella Breaks Ground on Bagdouma Park Renovation with $1.7 Million Investment

Exciting changes are coming to Bagdouma Park! Coachella city officials have begun renovations, including new lights, concession stands, and updates to the pickleball and basketball courts. A $1.7 million investment will also bring a new restroom and more. The community center expansion is set to start soon as well!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 12, 2024

Coachella Bagdouma Park renovationsCoachella park improvementsBagdouma Park groundbreakingpickleball and basketball court upgradesBagdouma Park community center expansionCoachella park investment
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...