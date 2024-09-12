Local & Community
Coachella Breaks Ground on Bagdouma Park Renovation with $1.7 Million Investment
Exciting changes are coming to Bagdouma Park! Coachella city officials have begun renovations, including new lights, concession stands, and updates to the pickleball and basketball courts. A $1.7 million investment will also bring a new restroom and more. The community center expansion is set to start soon as well!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
