Your Health Today
FDA Requires Mammography Centers to Inform Women About Dense Breast Tissue
Half of women over 40 have dense breast tissue, which increases the risk of breast cancer and makes detection harder. A new FDA rule now requires mammography facilities to notify women if they have dense breasts, encouraging discussions about supplemental imaging like ultrasounds or MRIs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
dense breast tissuebreast cancer riskmammographyFDA rulesupplemental imagingultrasoundsMRIshealth awarenessMandy GaitherMayo Clinic
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...