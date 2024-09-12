Your Health Today

FDA Requires Mammography Centers to Inform Women About Dense Breast Tissue

Half of women over 40 have dense breast tissue, which increases the risk of breast cancer and makes detection harder. A new FDA rule now requires mammography facilities to notify women if they have dense breasts, encouraging discussions about supplemental imaging like ultrasounds or MRIs.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 12, 2024

