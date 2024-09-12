Fires Continue To Burn Across Southern California

A Number Of Fires Have Ignited Across The State And Near The Coachella Valley In The Past Week. The Airport Fire Which Initially Broke Out In Orange County On Monday Has Now Grown To Areas Of Riverside County And Is Over 23 Thousand Acres. That Blaze At The Time Of Posting Is Only Around 5% Contained. We Also Have New Information On The Man Suspected Of Starting The Line Fire Burning In San Bernadino County. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office Says 34-year-old Justin Wayne Halstenberg Of Norco Is Being Held Without Bail. Authorities Say He Started The Fire Last Thursday Near Baseline Road In Highland. He Was Arrested Tuesday After Authorities Obtained A Search Warrant At His Home. They Say They Found Evidence At His Home And Inside His Car But Didn't Specify How He Started The Fire. Investigators Used Surveillance Video And License Plate Readers In Their Investigation. The Fire Has Burned Almost 37 Thousand Acres. It's 18 Percent Contained.