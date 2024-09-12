Free 'Healthy Desert, Healthy You' summit coming to Rancho Mirage

A free two-day environmental health summit is coming to Rancho Mirage. This summit includes a variety of panels, speakers and discussions on environmental health and public health in the valley, especially in the wake of tropical storm Hillary. One notable speaker is Deputy Secretary of Environmental Justice and Equity Yvonne Chi. The summit is September 20th and 21st. It's presented by Desert Health Care District and Foundation. NBC Palm Springs anchor Olivia Sandusky will be a part of the discussion. She will be moderating a conversation on Friday about Lithium mining at the Salton Sea. For the full schedule of events and to register visit https://healthydeserthealthyyou.com/