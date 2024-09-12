Joey King and Brianne Tju Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About Netflix's “Uglies”

Fresh from the success of Netflix’s "A Family Affair," Joey King returns to the streaming giant to star in the new dystopian drama "Uglies." Based on the novel by Scott Westerfield, King stars as Tally Youngblood, an ugly who seeks out to find the truth behind perfection. You see, in the near future, every person turning 16 will undergo an operation that will turn them into a "Pretty." But at what cost? McG ("Charlie’s Angels," "Terminator Salvation") directs from the script by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson. I sat down with King and her co-star Brianne Tju as the rebel Shay. We talked about their interest in the film, the making of "Uglies," and what they hoped for viewers to get after watching the film. "Uglies" premieres on Netflix September 13.