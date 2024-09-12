Your Health Today

New HIV Prevention Injection Found 89% More Effective Than Truvada

A new drug, Lenacapavir has shown dramatic results in preventing HIV, outperforming the current primary option, Truvada. In a clinical trial, 99.9% of participants who received a twice-a-year injection did not contract HIV, making Lena Cap of here 89% more effective than Truvada.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 12, 2024

