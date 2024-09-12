Local & Community
Palm Springs Animal Shelter Introduces Kenai: A Loving Kitten Ready for Adoption
Meet Kenai, a sweet five-month-old kitten at Palm Springs Animal Shelter who's ready for a loving home after overcoming illness. Dan Rossi shares the shelter's current overcapacity and the importance of spay/neuter efforts in the valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
Palm Springs Animal Shelterkitten adoptionDan RossiKai the catspayneuter effortsovercapacityfall fundraising eventspet adoption
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...