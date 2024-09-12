Local & Community

Palm Springs Animal Shelter Introduces Kenai: A Loving Kitten Ready for Adoption

Meet Kenai, a sweet five-month-old kitten at Palm Springs Animal Shelter who's ready for a loving home after overcoming illness. Dan Rossi shares the shelter's current overcapacity and the importance of spay/neuter efforts in the valley.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 12, 2024

Palm Springs Animal Shelterkitten adoptionDan RossiKai the catspayneuter effortsovercapacityfall fundraising eventspet adoption
