Parents Protest Federal Ruling Allowing Transgender Student on Virginia Girls' Tennis Team
Parents in Hanover County, Virginia, are urging the school board to oppose a federal judge's ruling that allowed a transgender middle school student to join the girls' tennis team. Despite concerns, the board is complying with the court order, and the student will continue to play as the lawsuit proceeds.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
