Weather

Smoke Advisory in Effect, Cooler Temps Ahead for Coachella Valley

A smoke advisory is in place through tomorrow night due to haze from wildfires. If you have respiratory issues, it's best to stay indoors. Today's high hit 98°F, below the average of 104°F. Winds are gusting near the pass at 22 mph. Good news for the weekend—cooler temps are on the way, with highs dropping to 89°F by Monday!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 12, 2024

Coachella Valley smoke advisorywildfire smoke CoachellaCoachella air qualityCoachella Valley weekend weatherCoachella Valley cool tempslow pressure systemComfort Air forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...