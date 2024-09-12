Weather
Smoke Advisory in Effect, Cooler Temps Ahead for Coachella Valley
A smoke advisory is in place through tomorrow night due to haze from wildfires. If you have respiratory issues, it's best to stay indoors. Today's high hit 98°F, below the average of 104°F. Winds are gusting near the pass at 22 mph. Good news for the weekend—cooler temps are on the way, with highs dropping to 89°F by Monday!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
Coachella Valley smoke advisorywildfire smoke CoachellaCoachella air qualityCoachella Valley weekend weatherCoachella Valley cool tempslow pressure systemComfort Air forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...