Your Health Today
Study Reveals Over Half of Global Population Lacks Key Nutrients
A new study published in The Lancet Global Health reveals that over 5 billion people lack essential nutrients like iodine, vitamin E, and calcium, while more than 4 billion are deficient in iron, folate, and vitamin C. These gaps affect global health and human potential.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
global nutrient deficiencyiodine deficiencyvitamin E deficiencycalcium deficiencyiron deficiencyfolate deficiencyhealth studyThe Lancet Global Healthnutrition gaps
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...