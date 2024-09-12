CA, US & World
Trump Criticizes Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
Former President Trump criticized Taylor Swift after her endorsement of Kamala Harris for the 2024 election, calling it a move that will hurt her in the marketplace. Swift’s fans, however, have rallied behind her, with many clicking through to vote.gov after her announcement.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
Taylor Swift endorsementKamala HarrisTrump criticism2024 electionpolitical endorsementSwiftiesvotegovTrump AI imageElizabeth Wagmeister
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...