Trump’s Baseless Claim About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets Sparks Outrage in Springfield
Former President Trump’s unfounded claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating pets has ignited controversy and hurtful reactions. City officials and community leaders strongly deny the allegations. Local Haitians and their supporters are calling for an end to the spread of false information that endangers lives and fuels hate.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
