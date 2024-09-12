CA, US & World

Trump’s Baseless Claim About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets Sparks Outrage in Springfield

Former President Trump’s unfounded claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating pets has ignited controversy and hurtful reactions. City officials and community leaders strongly deny the allegations. Local Haitians and their supporters are calling for an end to the spread of false information that endangers lives and fuels hate.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 12, 2024

