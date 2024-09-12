Sports
Wildfire Smoke Forces High School Football Schedule Changes Across Coachella Valley
Three high school football games have been affected due to poor air quality from ongoing wildfires. Palm Desert's game in Yucaipa has been postponed to September 26th, Yucca Valley's game against Granite Hills has been canceled, and Cathedral City's game is now rescheduled for Saturday night. Coaches prioritize student safety as smoke lingers in the region. Full details inside.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
