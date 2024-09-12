Sports
World of Speed: Racers Hit 500 MPH at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats
Amateur speed enthusiasts from around the globe gathered at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats for the annual World of Speed event, racing cars and motorcycles at speeds of up to 500 mph. Dan Evans reports on the thrill of the competition, featuring racers from New Zealand, Dubai, and across the U.S.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
World of SpeedBonneville Salt FlatsUtah racingamateur speed racinghyperfast carsmotorcyclesAgua Caliente CasinosDan EvansUtah Salt Flats Racing Association
