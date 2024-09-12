Your SoCal 'Thursday Morning' Weather Briefing for September 12. 2024!

The Coachella Valley will be under total sunshine today, but a smoky haze from area wildfires may still be an issue. Valley highs will be at -- or slightly above -- 100° today, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. After that, a potent cold front on Monday will trigger gusty on-shore winds, a few showers along the coast and noticeably cooler high temperatures in the upper-80s/lower-90s. We could see below normal midday highs all of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings