Airport Fire Burns Over 23,000 Acres, Forces Evacuations in Orange and Riverside Counties

The Airport Fire, which began Monday near Lake Elsinore, has scorched over 23,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations remain in place, with 12 people injured, including 10 firefighters. The blaze is just 5% contained as crews battle the flames.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 13, 2024

