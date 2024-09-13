An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Friday, September 13, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will once again be under cloud-free skies, but -- because of wildfires in the area -- an Air Quality Alert continues for much of Riverside County. Highs will hover close to 100° today, tomorrow and Sunday under sunny skies but with some humidity. A potent frontal boundary -- anchored to a closed low -- will swing through the Southwest on Sunday triggering gusty on-shore winds, a couple of mountain thunderstorms and noticeably cooler temperatures. See images for details. @NBCPalmSprings @JerrySteffen