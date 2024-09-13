Business, Finance & Tech
California Woman Faces Identity Fraud Scheme with Dozens Added to Credit Card
A California woman discovered 35 unauthorized users added to her Marriott Bonvoy Chase card, with charges up to $19,000 possible. While vacationing, she received a USPS alert about dozens of cards headed her way. Despite contacting Chase, the issue remains unresolved, sparking concerns about identity fraud.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
California identity fraudunauthorized credit card usersChase credit card fraudcredit card schemepostal service fraud investigationinformed delivery
