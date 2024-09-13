Your Health Today
Certain Factors May Heighten Suicide Risk
It's the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 34, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But suicide can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. New research suggests economic and social conditions may be a contributing factor. In today's health minute, NBC's Mandy Gaither has a look at the report and explains what can be done to help prevent youth suicides.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
suicide prevention monthnbc palm springs
