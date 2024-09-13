Weather
Coachella Valley Weekend Forecast: Smoke Advisory and Cooler Temps Ahead
A smoke advisory is in effect through Saturday night in the Coachella Valley, with today’s high reaching 102°F. Air quality is moderate, so those with respiratory issues should stay indoors. Expect cooler temperatures starting next week, with highs dropping into the 80s by Monday. Stay safe and enjoy the weekend!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
Rancho Miragesmoke advisoryCoachella Valley weatherREIDave Bustersair qualityweekend forecastPalm Springs
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...