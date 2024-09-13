Your Health Today
FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Software for Apple AirPods
The FDA has authorized the first over-the-counter hearing aid software designed for use with Apple AirPods Pro headphones. This new feature allows AirPods Pro to function as a hearing aid for those aged 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss. Users can customize settings such as volume, tone, and balance for a personalized hearing experience.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
