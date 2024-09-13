Local & Community
Friday the 13th: A Day of Superstition, Mystery, and Spooky Traditions
It’s Friday the 13th! Whether you believe in the superstitions or not, this day is steeped in mystery and eerie traditions. Perfect time to embrace the spooky vibes with a horror film! Did you know there’s one more Friday the 13th left in 2024, and it falls in December!!!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
Friday the 13thsuperstitionbad luckspooky traditionshorror moviesmysteryDecember 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...