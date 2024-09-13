Weather
Goodbye Cruel Summer!
After over three-months of excessive heat, those Coachella Valley high temperatures will soon be backing-off. As we welcome in the mild weather, here's a look back at those crazy high temperatures recorded in Palm Springs since last July, a month which was wickedly hot! Incidentally, Autumn official arrives at 5:44a on September 22. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
SummerHotHeatCoachella ValleyPalm SpringsRecord HighsJulyAugustSeptember2024
