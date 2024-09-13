Local & Community
Living Desert Zoo Assists Big Bear Alpine Zoo with Animal Relocation Due to Line Fire
The Living Desert Zoo in Palm Desert has relocated 50 animals from Big Bear Alpine Zoo due to the Line Fire. Both zoos are working together, with the Living Desert on standby to transfer more animals if needed, ensuring their safety from smoke and fire threats.
By: NBC Palm Springs
