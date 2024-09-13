Local & Community
Living Desert Zoo Takes in Animals Evacuated from Big Bear Alpine Zoo Due to Fires
As fires continue in the Big Bear area, nearly 50 animals from the Big Bear Alpine Zoo have been transported to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. These animals, including owls, cranes, foxes, and more, were moved due to their sensitivity to smoke. A team of animal care professionals is ensuring they settle into their temporary home.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
Living Desert ZooBig Bear Alpine Zooanimal evacuationwildfiresanimal carePalm Deserttemporary homewildlife rescue
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...