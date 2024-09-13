Entertainment Report
Megan Park's "My Old Ass" Earns Praise as Heartfelt Dramedy
"My Old Ass," the latest dramedy from writer-director Megan Park, has been hailed as a heartfelt coming-of-age film. The movie stars Macy Stella in her debut role, with equal parts humor and emotion. Park discusses the inspiration behind the film and the nostalgic, lighthearted approach that guided her writing.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
