New Palm Springs Aids Memorial Sculpture Design Revealed

Yesterday, The Palm Springs Aids Memorial Task Force Shared New Renderings Of Their Proposed Sculpture That Will Be Installed In Downtown Park. The New Design Is Called "The Well Of Love" And Is Created By Local Artist Philip K. Smith III, Who Initially Designed The Original Proposal. This New Design Incorporates Community Suggestions Shared During A Series Of Town Hall Meetings, And Will Have Three Messages: "Forever Remembered", "Forever Loved" ,And "Forever Celebrated."