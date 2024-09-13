Sports
NFL Changes Kickoff Rules to Reduce Concussions Amid Player Safety Concerns
: In a move to reduce concussions, the NFL has introduced new kickoff rules for the upcoming season, minimizing space and speed during returns. The changes aim to lower injury risks, with fewer players running full speed until the ball is caught. Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the impact of these changes as safety concerns in football grow.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
