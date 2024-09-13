Local & Community
Thursday’s Newscast Location is the Stunning Outer Banks, North Carolina!
Drumroll, please! Today’s special location for our newscast is the Outer Banks, North Carolina! Once a haven for pirates and early aviators, it’s now a top spot for beachgoers and bikers on its 100-mile path. From pirate history to sunny beach days—what a transformation!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
Outer BanksNorth Carolinabeach vacationbiking trailsNBC Palm Springsnewscast locationOuter Banks historytravel destinations
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...